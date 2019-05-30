New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church will host a health & fitness fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8. This event will take place at the church’s HYPE Center, 3319 S. Ohio St.

More than 20 vendors will be on site, according to Stuff in the Bluff website.

“Enjoy free giveaways and food. Learn more about nutrition, physical fitness as well as physical and mental health,” according to the announcement.

There will activities for everyone as well as screenings, tests and family and home health resources.

Details: newsthurricane@cablelynx.com or 870-536-8337.