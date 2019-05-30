The Pine Bluff School District is participating in the Summer Feeding Program from June 3-July 19 for children ages 18 and younger, according to a news release.

Breakfast will be served from 7-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the following: Pine Bluff High School Cafeteria, 711 W. 11th Ave.; Jack Robey Junior High School Cafeteria, 4101 Olive St.; and Thirty-Fourth Elementary School Cafeteria, 801 E. 34th Ave.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Forrest Park/Greenville Pre-School Cafeteria, 2501 W. 10th Ave.

