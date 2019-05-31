Jefferson County Judge Gerald Robinson has declared an emergency mandatory evacuation order for residents in the following areas of Jefferson County due to the rising flood waters.

Trulock Bay Road in Sherrill Riverside Drive in Pine Bluff Tar Camp Creek Road in Redfield Island Harbor Area Canal Drive Crossover Lane Hendricks Road Holiday Drive Island Harbor Marina Road Riviera Drive Wright – Brodie Bend Area Marion Road Archer Road Campbell Road Fisher Adams Road Henslee Lake Road Marion Road Altheimer Area Knott’s Island Road Shepard Island Road Swan Lake Area South Swan Lake Rec Road East Swan Lake Rec Road Reydell Area Acorn Drive Bayou Meto Park Road Farelly Road Jacob Road Scroggins Road

"It is now mandatory that residents in these locations evacuate their homes and the flooded areas," a news release said.

"All those who ignore the mandatory evacuation order and have children could possibly face prosecution through the Sheriff’s Office for endangering the welfare of a minor.

"If you are unable to stay with friends or relatives outside the evacuation areas, call the Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management at 870-541-5470 for sheltering options."

An emergency shelter is open in Pine Bluff at Seabrook (6808 S Hazel Street).

Family Church on Poplar Street in Pine Bluff is now the backup shelter.

The Wright Pastoria Volunteer Fire Department in Wright (8599 AR-256, Wright) and the Swan Lake Volunteer Fire Department (11997 South Highway 88, Altheimer) in the Swan Lake Community are also open as emergency shelters in the county.

Residents in evacuated areas should be sure to take essential items such as medicines, special food items, baby items, batteries, phone chargers, clothing, bedding, money, documents, valuables and anything needed to keep comfortable for the duration of the flood danger which is likely to last at least two weeks. Make sure to secure your home before leaving.

The judge is encouraging everybody to sign up for alert notifications that Jefferson County will be updating from the emergency operations center. The website is

https://jeffersoncounty911.onthealert.com/