The Ivy Center for Education and the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) South Central conducted the third Club Scrub White Coat Ceremony April 25 at Jefferson Regional Medical Center.

The speaker was Dr. Steven Wright, assistant professor of UAMS South Central Family Medicine Residency Program. He began private in Pine Bluff in 1997 and retired in 2016, according to a news release.

Wright encouraged the students to work hard, become successful and give back to the community. He stated his favorite quote from Michelle Obama, “Once you have achieved success, you must reach back and open the door for others.”

Entertainment was provided by Kaitlyn Peterson, a junior at Pine Bluff High School, and Club Scrub Reflections was given by Charles Harris III, a graduating senior at Pine Bluff High School.

The Ivy Center presented a special gift to Renisha Ward of UAMS South Central for her dedicated service to Club Scrub students.

JRMC hosted dinner for students, parents and guests before the program.

During closing remarks, Ward discussed how rewarding it was to work with the club for the last seven months. She encouraged them to stay focused and to always do their best work, including keeping high grade point averages, according to the release.

White coats, stethoscopes, goggles, medals, certificates and a book entitled, “Pulse of Perseverance” by Dr. Pierre Johnson, were presented to the graduates by Ward, Mark Deal, regional executive, UAMS Regional Programs; Mattie Collins, president of the Ivy Center; and Patricia Berry, executive director of the Ivy Center.

Students receiving white coats were: Braylon Alexander, Belanie Allen, Chyna Allen, Aisha Bethune, Jamauria Byrd, Maya Cole, Ja’Briannia Foots, Aurelia Ford, Amiyah Freeman, Ma’Kyah Goodlow, Tatyanna Griffin, Charles Harris, III, Briauna Jackson, Lyra Lee, TaMaya Mickens, Alexia Milton, Kaise Muldrow, Takiya Rivers, Brea Smith, Madison Taggart, Brooke White, Morgan White and KyAundra Wilkins. Allen Smith and Brianna Taylor were Club Scrub assistants to Ward.

“Earlier this year, each Club Scrub scholar received 2019 Kaplan ACT Prep Plus Books from JRMC to encourage them to make at least 25 on the test and to further encourage them to do well on the MCAT for medical school after college,” Collins said.

The Ivy Center for Education and UAMS South Central thanks its partners, including JRMC, Blue and You Foundation, Synergy Forum, Faith Presbyterian Church, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc./Delta Omega Omega Chapter and University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff pre-med students.

Pictures of the White Coat Ceremony may be found on the Ivy Center for Education’s Facebook Page.

For more information and how a student may become a member of the Ivy Center for Education, email Mattie Collins, ICE President at kencol1@msn.com or mattie1908@gmail.com or Patricia Berry, ICE Executive Director at koolaidpat1@aol.com .