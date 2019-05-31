The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments which include restaurants, bars, daycares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

The following are the results of food safety inspections conducted by the Jefferson County Health Unit:

• The Wild Hog Inc., 4600 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection May 16. Observed some cut vegetables and an open commercial container of chili being held for more than 24 hours and not date marked. Food prepared on site or opened commercial containers held for more than 24 hours must be date marked and discarded after 7 days. Cut vegetables and opened commercial container of chili were date marked during inspection. Some parts of the flooring in establishment, especially under fryers and equipment, are unclean and need to be cleaned. Some parts of the ceiling throughout the establishment are damaged and need to be repaired.

• SR Quick Mart Inc., 5001 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection May 9. Observed chips stored directly on the floor. Food shall be stored at least six inches above the floor. Observed counter top un-clean. All nonfood contact surfaces shall be cleaned at frequency to prevent accumulation.

• Mama Laura’s Home Cooking. 3006 W. Sixth Ave. Date of inspection May 8. No paper towels available at hand-washing sink in men’s restroom. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each hand-washing sink in food preparation, toilet and ware washing areas. Paper towels were provided during inspection. Hot water not available in establishment. Hot water needed in establishment before opening for business. No toilet tissue available in restrooms. A supply of toilet tissue shall be available at each toilet.

• Stop In Shop, 1100 W. 16th Ave. Date of follow-up inspection May 28. All violations corrected during time of follow-up inspection.

• Arkansas Department of Correction - Ester Unit, 7500 Correction Circle. Date of inspection May 24. Soap not observed at hand washing sink by automatic dishwasher. Provide an adequate supply of hand cleanser (liquid, powder, or bar) at each hand-washing sink.

• Larry’s Pizza, 7401 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection May 24. Facility lacks a refrigerator thermometer at make table. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Seals on some refrigerator doors are broken and need to be repaired or replaced. Floors, especially behind equipment in the kitchen, are unclean and need to be cleaned.

• Randall L. Williams correctional Facility, 7206 W. Seventh Ave. Date of inspection May 24. Several floor tiles throughout the kitchen are damaged and need to be replaced.

• Super 1 Foods deli, 2800 Hazel St. Date of follow-up May 24. Previous violations corrected.

• The Hook, 7203 Sheridan Road, Suite A, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection May 24. Raw beef (42 degrees F), cheese (46 degrees F), and chicken (50 degrees F) in refrigerator by grill is out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed packages of food being stored directly on the floor in the walk in cooler, walk in freezer, and dry storage. Packages of food should be stored at least 6 inches off of the floor. Floors in establishment, especially under fryers and cooking equipment, are unclean and need to be cleaned. Absorbent material observed being used on floors next to fryers. Absorbent materials should not be used on floors.

• AVITAJ LLC, 8006 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection May 23. Raw chicken and lettuce (44 degrees F) and whole tomato (43 degrees F) in walk in cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. No test strips noted in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Toilet room door is not self closing. A toilet room located on the premises shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight fitting and self closing door. Observed trash can containing food residue being stored uncovered while not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue not in continuous use should be covered. Some ceiling tiles throughout the establishment are damaged or missing and need to be replaced.

• Bud Robinson Auction, 3707 Rhinehart Road. Date of inspection May 23. Observation: Establishment does not have any testing strips to measure the concentration of the sanitizing solution. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.

• MR Petroleum, 3100 Hazel St. Date of inspection May 23. Paper towels not observed at any hand washing sink in establishment. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each hand-washing sink in food preparation, toilet, and ware washing areas. Observed raw chicken being thawed sitting in three compartment sink. TCS foods shall be thawed using an approved method. Ice bags containing ice packaged in store are not labeled. Food packaged in Retail Food Establishment shall be labeled as specified in law. Observed cardboard being used to line shelving in the kitchen exposed to food spills. Absorbent material should not be used on shelves exposed to food spills. Three compartment sink is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Outside of refrigerator in kitchen is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Floors throughout facility, especially under equipment and shelving, is unclean and needs to be cleaned. Vent hood is unclean and needs to be cleaned.

• Central Fish Market, 324 Walnut St. Date of inspection May 22. Observed fish meal out of original container. Food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. Display fish cooler needs to be replaced. Equipment shall be designed and constructed to be durable and to retain their characteristic qualities under normal use conditions. Observation: Need to clean walls in establishment. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

• Corner Grocery & Market, 2118 W. 13th Ave. Date of inspection May 22. Observed cracker out of the original container. Food not in the original packages for use in establishment must be identified with the common name of the food. With the store name and information. Wiping cloths were observed sitting on the counters in establishment. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with regulations pertaining to retail food establishment. Observation: Establishment does not have any test strips to measure the concentration of the sanitizing solution. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions.