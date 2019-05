Local residents are among more than 800 who graduated May 11 at Harding University at Searcy, according to a news release.

Matthew McKeown of Wilmar received a doctorate in physical therapy.

Shannon Raney of Kingsland received a doctorate in pharmacy.

Misty Hill of Monticello received a doctorate in pharmacy.

Jamie West of Monticello received a Master of Science in Nursing degree for family nurse practitioner.