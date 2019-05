Pine Bluff Art League will meet from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, June 2, at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Members will bring some of their paintings to discuss their successes and problems. Everyone is invited to attend, according to a news release.

Art league members will be among 200 artists from surrounding areas to attend the Delta Visual Art Show at Newport on Friday and Saturday, June 7-8.