The Pine Bluff-John McAlmont Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met May 21 at the Pine Bluff Country Club.

Regent Carolyn DeVoss called the meeting to order with the DAR Ritual, assisted by Chaplain Cary Swanson. Betty Coles led the Pledge of Allegiance to the American flag; Merry Tom Dorris led the group in the American’s Creed. The singing of the National Anthem was led by Gwen Lum and Melissa Poe led the salute to the Arkansas Flag, according to a news release.

Helen Campbell, program chairwoman, introduced the guest speaker, Susan Brown, who gave the history of Memorial Day, stating that it was first observed on May 30.

“In 1968, Congress passed the Uniform Holiday Act in order to celebrate Memorial Day, and several other national holidays, on Monday. In 1966, President Lyndon Johnson declared Waterloo, New York, as the birthplace of Memorial Day. The holiday is a celebration of the men and women who have died while serving in the United States military,” according to the presentation.

Donna Davis announced that Lori Danielle Simpson was the recipient of the Bob and Tess Nicholson Hill scholarship of $500. DAR also awarded Simpson the Good Citizen Award.

Conservation chairwoman, Karen Needler, presented each member with a packet of flower seed and a brochure with information on pollinator insects.

DeeLois Lawrence, treasurer, gave the treasurer’s report. Registrar, Barrie Hardin, reported on the State conference where she received information on record keeping and preservation of old records. Barbie Pierce, Vice regent, was appointed as yearbook chairwoman, to replace Melissa Poe.