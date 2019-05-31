The Fort Smith Port Authority agreed to a request from Five Rivers Distribution for three months of rental abatement.

In a special meeting Thursday at Bank OZK in Fort Smith, the port authority and Five Rivers Distribution President Marty Shell discussed the unprecedented inundation of the Arkansas River at the port.

“It is catastrophic devastation,” Shell said of the flooding at the Port of Fort Smith.

All 12 buildings at the ports of Fort Smith and Van Buren where Five Rivers operates have been inundated. The materials stored at the port vary from bulk steel to chicken feed. Shell said he hesitates to guess at the value of the products that could be lost at the Port of Fort Smith. The port serves businesses in Fort Smith and the region.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted in a news conference Thursday the state gross domestic product has a daily loss of $23 million with the river's navigation system blocked by the flooding.

Responding to Port Authority questions, Shell said Five Rivers was unable to remove the material stored at the Port of Fort Smith before the floodwaters took over. Material had been moved, Shell explained, from one warehouse to another in an attempt to get it to the highest ground as predictions of the flood’s crest was raised by the National Weather Service.

“It went from a 32 (foot) to a 34 (foot), which we could’ve managed, and we could’ve held, then from a 34 (foot) to a 41 (foot) on a Thursday evening at 2 o’clock in the afternoon and hit us on Saturday or Sunday … We were already having water come across the road and the docks when they told us that, and it was 'just hang on to what you had.’”

Shell said the port workers stacked sandbags and “totes” around the bulk material in attempt to keep the floodwaters at bay.

“The beams we had put in for floodgate mitigation worked, the water just went too high,” Shell said, noting the depth of 38 feet as the point when the waters overtook the concrete barriers into the bulk storage warehouses. “If we could’ve stayed at a normal 34, 35-foot flood we could’ve been OK in that building.”

Shell requested a halt in payments from Five Rivers to the Fort Smith Port Authority until the end of July. By then, the water will have likely receded enough for a complete damage assessment. The Port Authority will meet again on July 25 to reassess the situation.

Five Rivers has a long-term lease for the Port of Fort Smith, and operates from a private facility in Van Buren on the river. The monthly rent for the Port of Fort Smith property is $3,000. When their new agreement went into effect. Jan. 1, 2017, the Port Authority owed Five Rivers $72,000 for improvements made by the tenant at the port. That amount is now $30,000 following the new rental agreement that allows Five Rivers to pay $1,500 in rent and offset half of the rent from the amount owed, Deputy City Administrator Jeff Dingman explained. Dingman has served as the Port Authority’s city liaison.

“We’re not going anywhere,” Shell said. “We want to be your tenant for the next 40 years as our contract states.”

Five Rivers Distribution has 17 employees. Shell said he expects the Port of Fort Smith to remain static until at least July 31, possibly longer since he expects the need to rebuild following the cleanup. He wants to get it back in operation as soon as possible and retain his employees. Because of its elevation being slightly higher than the Port of Fort Smith, Shell said he will be able to get in and repair the Port of Van Buren first.