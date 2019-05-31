Cleveland
Cliffton Ray Cummings, 190 Cummings Lane, Rison; filed Chapter 13 May 23.
Dallas
Joseph Edward Jones, 1011 Moro St., Apt. A, Fordyce; filed Chapter 13 May 22.
Desha
Suzanne Gordon, 113 S. Outer Drive, Dumas; filed Chapter 13 May 23.
Drew
Felicia Ann Ross, 261 Whitetail Lane, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 May 22.
Grant
Wendy M. Clement, 210 Mackenzie Drive, Sheridan; filed Chapter 7 May 24.
Jefferson
Cynthia Inman, 1336 Highway 104, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 May 21.
Amanda Wainwright, 4208 W. 17th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 May 21.
Billy Sexton and Wenona Sexton, aka Wenona Tharp, aka Wenona McGarity, 1308 Hardin Road North, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 May 23.
Effie J. Broom, 6401 S. Hazel St., Apt. 701, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 May 24.
Martell Jamon Huntley, 1005 Belmont Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 May 24.
Yolunda Johnson, 1221 Townsend Park, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 May 26.
Charlotte Renee Thomas, 13 Woodland Drive, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 May 26.
Lincoln
Dave Gooley Jr., P.O. Box 114, Gould; filed Chapter 13 May 21.