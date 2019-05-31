Special to The Commercial

Friday

May 31, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Cleveland


Cliffton Ray Cummings, 190 Cummings Lane, Rison; filed Chapter 13 May 23.


Dallas


Joseph Edward Jones, 1011 Moro St., Apt. A, Fordyce; filed Chapter 13 May 22.


Desha


Suzanne Gordon, 113 S. Outer Drive, Dumas; filed Chapter 13 May 23.


Drew


Felicia Ann Ross, 261 Whitetail Lane, Monticello; filed Chapter 7 May 22.


Grant


Wendy M. Clement, 210 Mackenzie Drive, Sheridan; filed Chapter 7 May 24.


Jefferson


Cynthia Inman, 1336 Highway 104, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 May 21.


Amanda Wainwright, 4208 W. 17th Ave., Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 May 21.


Billy Sexton and Wenona Sexton, aka Wenona Tharp, aka Wenona McGarity, 1308 Hardin Road North, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 May 23.


Effie J. Broom, 6401 S. Hazel St., Apt. 701, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 May 24.


Martell Jamon Huntley, 1005 Belmont Drive, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 7 May 24.


Yolunda Johnson, 1221 Townsend Park, Pine Bluff; filed Chapter 13 May 26.


Charlotte Renee Thomas, 13 Woodland Drive, White Hall; filed Chapter 13 May 26.


Lincoln


Dave Gooley Jr., P.O. Box 114, Gould; filed Chapter 13 May 21.