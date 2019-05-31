Arkansas

Company 5063 Holdings LLC was incorporated by William Allen Homra, 1920 S. Main St., Suite 101, Stuttgart, May 22.

Desha

At Your Service Delivery’s LLC was incorporated by Yvonnie Dempsey, 402 N. Second St., McGehee, May 22.

Natural State Hemp Technologies LLC was incorporated by Steven Arzo French II, 2315 Highway 4 E, McGehee, May 19.

Drew

Paradigm Fitness LLC was incorporated by Ronald Ray Williams, 125 Webb Road, Monticello, May 22.

Grant

DHR Chicken Ar LLC was incorporated by David L. Hull, 1279 Grant 31, Poyen, May 21.

Jefferson

Queen Catherine Construction Co. Inc. was incorporated by Tonnette Jackson, 8340 Springlake Road, Pine Bluff, May 23.

Styleinvy LLC was incorporated by Latisha Smith, 1417 Bailey Drive, Pine Bluff, May 21.

Lincoln

Heiles & Associates Realtors Inc. was incorporated by Michelle Heiles, 203 S. Jefferson St., Star City, May 21.

Icanglobal Limited Liability Co. was incorporated by Candace Thomas, 5348 St., Highway 11 N, Grady, May 22.