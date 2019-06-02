Editor’s Note: To submit items to our calendar of events, email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com, fax 870-534-0113 or bring announcements to 300 S. Beech St., Pine Bluff. To view more calendar items, visit http://pbcommercial.com/news/local/calendar-events

Monday, June 3

AgHeritage announces ribbon cutting

AgHeritage Farm Credit Services, 800 S. Main St., will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 3. Participants may tour the building from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to a news release.

Cleveland County Quorum Court meeting

The Cleveland County Quorum Court will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 3. The agenda includes the financial report, reports of committees, EQ Board appointment and library board appointment, according to a news release from County Judge Gary Spears’ office.

Beginning Monday, June 3

Free golf camp set for youth with disabilities

The Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department will offer a free golf program for children from 6 to 18 years old with disabilities. The department completed the All-Inclusive Playground last year that focuses on children with disabilities. The golf program is supported by a grant from the National Alliance for Accessible Golf with funding provided by the USGA. The youth golf program will start at 9 a.m. Monday, June 3, with a camp and continue throughout the summer and after school in the fall. Children must be registered for the program. Details: Parks and Recreation, saracenlanding@att.net or 870-536-0920.

Tuesday, June 4

Mayor’s Youth Council to host State of the City Address

Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington’s Youth Council invites the public to the Youth State of the City Address. The event will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The youth council will discuss progress on their initiatives including crime prevention, city beautification, education and youth activities in Pine Bluff, according to a news release. Details: Mayor Shirley Washington’s Office, 870-730-2000 ext. 7.

IP, Evergreen retirees to meet

The International Paper/Evergreen Packaging Retirees will meet from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, in the auditorium of the Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative, 912 W. Sixth Ave., according to a news release. Details: 870-534-7094.

Ivy Center college tour participants meet

Ivy Center for Education will meet from 5:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Faith Presbyterian Church located at 913 University Drive. College tour participants who need to turn in documents are asked to attend. This is the last meeting before the tour, according to a news release. Details: mattie1908@gmail.com or koolaidpat1@aol.com .

Beginning Tuesday, June 4

Neighborhood Watch Groups plan events

Pine Bluff Area Neighborhood Watch Groups announce their plans. The Central Park Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 1801 W. 17th Ave. Details: 870-536-1923. The Forrest Park Association Group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at New Fellowship Baptist Church, 3706 S. Cherry St. Details: 870-730-9726. Details: Deborah Davis, the Neighborhood Watch Coordinator at the Pine Bluff Police Department, 870-730-2073.

Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System plans programs

The Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library System announces several programs including: Main library — Adult programs — Recipe Swap, Date: Tuesday, June 4, Time: 4–5:30 p.m. Location: 2nd Floor of the Main Library. Participants will be swapping family recipes, as well as making DIY recipe books. Children’s projects — Movie Day: Weekly on Fridays at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Popcorn will be served. Author Book Signing – Sean Grigsby: Date: Thursday, June 27, Time: 1–3 p.m. Location: 2nd Floor of the Main Library. Sean Grigsby is a professional firefighter in Central Arkansas, where he writes about lasers, aliens, and guitar battles with the devil when he’s not fighting dragons. Events are also being held at Redfield, Watson Chapel and White Hall library branches. The Altheimer branch is closed for renovations.

Wednesday, June 5

Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday and the deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Articles may be submitted by email to pbcnews@pbcommercial.com, faxed to 870-534-0113, mailed to P.O. Box 6469, Pine Bluff, AR, 71611, or hand delivered to 300 S. Beech St. Area pastors or associate pastors may also submit columns for the Devotional Page by emailing the article and a photo. Photos may also accompany church news by email.

Thursday, June 6

Pine Bluff Housing Authority sets Health & Job Resource Fair

The Housing Authority of the City of Pine Bluff will host the annual Health & Job Resource Fair as part of the Strong Families Initiative. The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The public is invited to attend. Participants are encouraged to bring their resumes and dress to impress, according to a news release. The event will include several area employers as well as agencies that will provide information. Details: Ethel Green, resident initiatives coordinator at the Pine Bluff Housing Authority, 870-541-0706.

Friday, June 7

Platinum Hits perform at Arts & Science Center

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host Live@5 featuring Platinum Hits from 5-7 p.m. Friday, June 7. ASC hosts musicians who play genres focused in jazz, blues, and rock & roll on the first Friday of every month. Two hours of live entertainment costs $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers. Complimentary alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages will be provided and guests must be 21 or older to enter. This event is sponsored by M. K. Distributors Inc., according to a news release.

Beginning Friday, June 7

St. Luke UMC announces fundraiser

St. Luke United Methodist Church, 32 School St., (next to the Dollarway High School Football Stadium), is planning a fundraiser. The garage sale will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Proceeds will benefit the ministry, according to a spokesman.

Saturday, June 8

New St. Hurricane slates health & fitness fair

New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church will host a health & fitness fair from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8. This event will take place at the church’s HYPE Center, 3319 S. Ohio St. More than 20 vendors will be on site, according to Stuff in the Bluff website. There will activities for everyone as well as screenings, tests and family and home health resources. Details: newsthurricane@cablelynx.com or 870-536-8337.

Crime Summit 2019 set

Turning Point International Outreach Ministries will present Crime Summit 2019 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at the Pine Bluff campus of Family Church, 2309 Poplar St. Members of the community will come together to pray and remember the lives of loved ones who were lost due to violence, according to a news release. Special guest speakers will include community leaders, survivors of crime victims and members of the Pine Bluff Police Department. Participants will call the names of victims from 2005-2019. Refreshments will be served, according to the release.

Free fish fry, crawfish boil set

New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 14060 Arkansas 54 at Pine Bluff, will host a free community fish fry and crawfish boil from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Everyone is invited to attend, according to a news release.

ASC sets Second Saturday Family FunDay

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host Second Saturday Family FunDay “Pedal Power” from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 8. The community is invited to join the center for FunDay, monthly hands-on arts, science, and theatre activities. Activities are led by visiting artists, local art educators, and ASC staff. The event is free and everyone is invited to participate.

Beginning Saturday, June 8

Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival begins

The 63rd Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival will be held Saturday, June 8, through Saturday, June 15. Activities will begin June 8 with the La Tour de Tomato, a bike ride through Bradley County. The 2019 Cutest Baby Contest will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, June 14, and the 2019 Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant will be held at 2:30 p.m. June 15 and both will be held at the Warren Cultural Center. The Pink Tomato Festival Parade will be held at 10 a.m. June 15. Entertainment will be free. The headliner band will be Restless Heart on Saturday night, June 15. On Friday night, June 14, Blane Howard will be entertaining. Details: Bradley County Chamber of Commerce, 870-226-5225 or check the website www.pinktomatofestival.com for a lineup of all the events.

Beginning Monday, June 10

Parks and Recreation sets youth tennis camp

The Pine Bluff Parks and Recreation Department will host a tennis camp for youth ages 5 to 13 at the Bloom Tennis Center, 2101 S. Hickory St. The camp will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday, June 10-14. The camp fee is $75 for the week. A breakfast snack and lunch will be served daily, according to a news release. The tennis camp instructor will be tennis Coach James Cowan of the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. Participants are urged to register soon. For details about the tennis camp and other summer programs, contact Parks and Recreation at saracenlanding@att.net or 870-536-0920.

TOPPS, YEAH-8 set youth camp

TOPPS (Targeting Our People’s Priorities with Service) Inc. and YEAH-8 (youth, education, arts, health) will host the camp. Camp will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, June 10 through Aug 2. Breakfast and lunch will be served daily, according to a news release. Spark Stem Curriculum will be used to introduce reading, math and writing through coding, engineering and building robots. Events will also include swimming, skating, bowling, fishing, field trips to museums, cooking, art, introduction to Spanish and French, ballroom dancing, tap, jazz and marshal arts. Kevin Burgess is the TOPPS camp director. Annette Dove is the TOPPS executive director. Applications are available at TOPPS, 1000 Townsend Drive. For details and the camp fee, visit topps@toppsinc.org or call 870-850-6011.

Hurricane HYPE Center sets Summer Camp

New St. Hurricane Missionary Baptist Church, 3319 S. Ohio St., invites parents to register their children for the Hurricane HYPE Center Summer Camp. The camp will convene June 10 through July 25, Monday through Thursday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The program will be closed July 4. Sessions are for students in K5 through 8th grade. The cost is $135 and breakfast and lunch is provided, according to a news release. Details: hurricanehypecenter@gmail.com or 870-534-2782.

Thursday, June 13

Pink Tomato Festival Steak Cook Off deadline set

The 2019 Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival Steak Cook Off will be held Saturday, June 15, in downtown Warren. The deadline to enter the contest is Thursday, June 13. Details: www.pinktomatofestival.com or the Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival, 870-226-5225.

Beginning Friday, June 14

Cutest Baby, Little Miss Pink Tomato contests set

The Bradley County Pink Tomato Festival at Warren will host the 2019 Cutest Baby Contest and the 2019 Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant. The Baby Contest will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, June 14, at the Warren Cultural Center. All entries for the baby contest must be received by 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12. The 2019 Little Miss Pink Tomato Pageant will be held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the Warren Cultural Center. The application deadline for the 2019 Little Miss Pink Tomato competition is Friday, June 7, according to a news release. Details: www.pinktomatofestival.com/forms or Bradley County Chamber, 870-226-5225; JeNelle Lipton, 870-226-5457; or Glenda Cross, 870-226-5758.

Saturday, June 15

Lens & Brush event set at arts center

The Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St., will host the Micro & Macro of Landscape by Lens & Brush from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, June 15. Landscape artist Lourdes Valverde, featured in the current Traveling Arts Fiesta exhibition, “Our Front Porch,” will discuss and demonstrate her techniques for capturing landscapes with photography and painting. Exhibition curator and artist Jeannie Stone will lead the discussion between the artist and guests. The event is free and no registration is required.

Alex Foundation event to benefit summer youth camps

A Dessert Before Dinner With Bubbles and Bons fundraiser will be held to help youth from the Delta to attend summer camp, according to the Alex Foundation.The fundraiser will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at Trapnall at Little Rock, according to the news release.The event will feature Grammy and Emmy nominated artist John Two-Hawks, a glimpse of repurposed historical structures used during summer camps in the Arkansas Delta Region, bubbles and bon bons, and an opportunity to sponsor a youth to attend architecture and design summer camp. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dessert-before-dinner-with-bubbles-and-bon-bons-tickets-60230013592. Details: www.alex-foundation.org.

Festival to present 62nd All Tomato Luncheon

As part of the Pink Tomato Festival at Bradley County, the annual All Tomato Luncheon will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15, at the activities center at First Baptist Church at Warren. The menu will include ham on croissant with tomato and lettuce, tomarinated carrots, tomato bean almondine and Heavenly tomato cake. Tickets are $12 and available from the Bradley County Extension Office. Tickets are limited so participants are urged to make plans soon.

City of Pine Bluff plans 2019 Juneteenth Celebration

The 2019 City of Pine Bluff Juneteenth Celebration will be held on the steps of the Jefferson County Courthouse Saturday, June 15. The Juneteenth program will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a block party from 3-9 p.m. following on Barraque and Main streets, according to a news release from Mayor Shirley Washington’s office. The event will feature free food, vendors, performances, music, activities for children and educational presentations. Juneteenth celebrates the anniversary of the abolition of slavery and the theme of the event is strong families, strong communities, according to the release. Interested vendors and participants may contact the Mayor’s Office. Details: 870-730-2000, ext. 7.