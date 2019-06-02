Although the Village Pine Needlers take a break from formal meetings during the summer months, they never stop knitting. Members will still be working on their UFOs (UnFinished Objects) in the hopes of having them completed by the time meetings start in the fall.

Wednesday, May 29, several members plan to meet at 10 a.m. in the parking lot outside the East Gate, for a visit to the Esse Purse Museum in Little Rock. A break for lunch will be followed by the return trip which always takes them on a route for a tempting stop at Yarn Kandy.

In lieu of a June meeting, those ready for an adventure will meet at 9 a.m. June 20 in the lower parking lot of Christ of the Hills Methodist Church. They will travel to Malvern to explore Arkansas Yarn Co., a stop for lunch, and whatever else they may come across.

The group also has monthly get-togethers at various locations: First Friday - 10:30 a.m., Diamante Clubhouse. This is a casual gathering when knitters visit and work on their current projects, then enjoy lunch. Payment with a credit card is preferred.

Second Tuesday - DeSoto Club. The meeting time is 10:30 a.m., plenty of time to get in a little knitting before lunch.

Fourth Thursday - knitters meet at 1 p.m. in the Village Church of Christ lobby.

Guests are always welcome. Membership is $15 per year.

For more information call Sandy Brubaker at 630660-7322 or Suzie Reed at 226-5603.