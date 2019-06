The death of a man who was found in a field south of the Intersection of U.S. 65 and U.S. 425 in March has been ruled as an accident.

According to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, an autopsy showed that Steven Keith Heigle, 36, of Vicksburg, Miss., died as a result of diabetic ketoacidosis complicated by methamphetamine use.

Deputies responded to the area March 25 after working farmers reported a body lying in the field two miles south of the intersection.