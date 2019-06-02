Formal charges have been filed against a man and woman accused in the shooting death of another man in April.

Prosecuting Attorney S. Kyle Hunter has charged Jaylon Lowe, 22, and Emiahrea Johnson, 21, with capital murder stemming from the April 5 death of Detric Releford, 22, whose body was found lying in the street at 26th Avenue and Orange Street.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The cause of death was listed as gunshot wounds to the chest and back of the head.

According to a probable cause affidavit from Detective Ryan Moheb, a witness had video footage of the incident that showed a white Lincoln Town Car parked near the intersection. A male, who was wearing a red hoodie and who was later identified as Lowe, got out of the car, which then drove west on 26th Avenue. The video showed Lowe sanding near the intersection as Releford approached him.

The two met at the intersection and appeared to talk to each other, and after approximately 16 seconds, Lowe allegedly fired four shots at Releford, who was struck at least once. A physical altercation followed between the two, and both fell to the ground. Lowe was attempting to take a hip pack from Releford that was later determined to contain money.

Moheb reported that the video showed Releford get up and attempt to run east on 26th Avenue. Lowe walked toward Releford and allegedly fired two more shots, and Releford dropped to the ground after the first shot. Lowe then waved his arm in the air and ran north on Orange Street; after about eight seconds, the white Lincoln Town Car returned to the area and stopped on 26th Avenue for about three seconds before leaving and heading west on 26th Avenue.

A second witness reported seeing Johnson pull up in a white passenger car near Johnson’s mother’s house and saw Lowe get in the car before it drove away. The witness said Johnson’s father owned the car before he died and gave it to Johnson. The witness also said Johnson was the only one who drove the car.

When Johnson was interviewed, she admitted dropping Lowe off at the intersection of 26th Avenue and Orange Street and said he was wearing a red hoodie but denied that he returned to her car. When Lowe was interviewed, he denied any involvement in the incident. Lowe was identified as Johnson’s boyfriend.

If convicted of capital murder, Lowe and Johnson would be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole or death by lethal injection.