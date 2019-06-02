Village Pines Garden Club celebrated its 25th annual Spring Champagne Brunch in April. The bubbly began to flow at 10 a.m., with the added choice of a mimosa. Pianist Christine Beauchamp played while members and guests viewed decorated tables.

Joyce Gallagher, originator of the brunch, gave a short history. “The first time I presented the idea in 1993 to the members there was a lukewarm reception, she said. “The next year I suggested the idea again but this time, what if we serve champagne. There was a huge round of applause and the wheels were set in motion, even if the tickets were $8.”

In 1994 the first brunch was held at the Desoto Club. Joyce Gallagher, along with Shirley Breedlove and their team, have provided guidance every year. Shelia Prattof Valley Rose Boutique presented the style show.

Models worked the room showing off everything from jewelry, scarves, shoes and handbags to the main attraction,

the clothing and a polka dot raincoat. Many of the members stopped at Valley Rose to buy their favorite outfits. These garments can be viewed on the Facebook pages of Valley Rose or Village Pines Garden Club.

To bring the 25th annual event to a close, president Linda Shay thanked all volunteers and names were drawn for door prizes.

Village Pines Garden Club is a member of National Garden Clubs, Inc., Arkansas Federation of Garden Clubs and the Hot Springs Council of Garden Clubs.