Cash Saver Cost Plus Food Outlet, 600 Ash St., (formerly Sav-A-Lot) will hold a grand-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4.

The business is a new member of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce, according to the Chamber newsletter.

The store sells food for less with all products priced at cost, then 10 percent is added at the checkout, according to the newsletter.