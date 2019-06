The Downtown Pine Bluff Rotary Club meets at noon Tuesdays at the Pine Bluff Country Club. The program speakers for June include:

June 4 — Lori Walker, economic development specialist with the city of Pine Bluff Community Development; June 18 — Ryan Watley, chief executive officer of Go Forward Pine Bluff; and June 25 — Linda Bateman, executive director of Youth Partners.

The June 11 program will be announced, according to a news release from Diane Tatum, president of the Rotary Club.