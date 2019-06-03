Leona “Lee" Frost Hess, 86, of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas, passed away May 26, 2019.

Lee was born in 1932, Niagara Falls, N.Y. She was the daughter of Florence Marie (Lloyd) and Charles Clifford Frost and was sister to three brothers: Doug, Jack and Don.

She received a BS degree from the University of Rochester and earned her registered nurse degree from Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester, New York. It was here that she met her husband, Chuck, who was attending medical school.

They were married in 1955 and eventually settled in the Twin Cities, Minn., where she lived for many years. In 2004 she moved to Hot Springs Village, Ark.

Lee had a gift of hospitality, hosting many dinner parties and events at her home. She will be remembered for her sense of humor, generosity, creativity, love of nature and the coast of Maine, where she spent many summers.

She had a great love for her Westie, participated in extensive volunteer work, and had an adventurous and spunky spirit. She was a member of many organizations, including Rotary Club and was also a long-time member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Minneapolis, Minn.

She was preceded in death by her husband (2002), Dr. Carroll "Chuck" Hess, a radiologist in the Twin Cities. She is survived by five children: Elizabeth (Melbourne, Australia), twins Thomas and Daniel, Katherine, and Jonathan (all of the Twin Cities, Minn.). She also is survived by two grandchildren: Emily and Jack (Melbourne, Australia), and her brother Don Frost (Hot Springs Village, Ark.).

A memorial service will be held at Presbyterian Kirk in the Pines, Hot Springs Village, Arkansas at 10 a.m. Friday, June 7 in the garden. Another service will be held later at Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapel in Edina, Minn., to be followed by a private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery (Bloomington, Minn.).

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Presbyterian Kirk in the Pines, 275 Asturias Drive, Hot Springs Village, AR 71909.

