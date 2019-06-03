The Pine Bluff High School Class of 1960 will meet at noon Thursday, May 2, at Momma’s Diner in Regency Square, 3017 W. 28th Ave. All classmates from 1960 and other years are invited to join the group, according to a news release.

During the May meeting, Lenora Porter said the blessing for the food and fellowship. Those attending were Robert and Lenora Porter, Dr. Herman and Suzanne Ginger, Doug and Linda Smith and Bill and Norma Ridgway Ray, according to the release.

Any update on classmates may be given to Janice Helvie Tiner at 870-692-3648 or Ruby Poteet at 870-879-1378.