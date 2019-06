A Pine Bluff man was killed in a one-vehicle accident just off the Martha Mitchell Expressway Monday morning.

Jefferson County Coroner Chad Kelley identified the victim as Lanarrius Hudson, 23. Kelley pronounced Hudson dead at 2:46 a.m. and listed the cause of death as multiple blunt force trauma.

Police were sent to the area to investigate a reported accident and found a white passenger vehicle in a wooded area north of Market Street.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.