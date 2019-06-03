Chief Gunner’s Mate Aaron Loftis from Sheridan, Ark., demonstrates security reaction force techniques to midshipmen aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mason (DDG 87), according to a news release. Mason is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet areas of operations in support of naval operations in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points. Special to The Commercial/U.S. Navy, Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Lasheba James