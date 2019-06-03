Members of the Jefferson County Young Professionals Network (JCYPN) recently visited Thunder Lanes Bowling Center, 1600 E. Harding Ave., for a night of bowling and networking.

“JCYPN is a program of the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce consisting of a group of dynamic individuals under age 45 who are dedicated to civic participation, professional and personal growth, and have a shared interest in making Jefferson County a more attractive place for young professionals to live and work,” according to the Chamber newsletter.

For details on JCYPN, contact Mandy Owens, mowens@pinebluffchamber.com or 870-535-0110.