The Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas is sponsoring its annual “Beat The Heat Fan Drive” for Jefferson County through Wednesday, July 31. The effort began June 4.

The purpose of the drive is to raise money to purchase fans or an air conditioners for elderly or disabled people, according to a news release.

People who want to make a donation or purchase a fan should call Carolyn Ferguson or Pauline Jones at Area Agency, 870-543-6300 or 1-800-264-3260.