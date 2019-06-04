Arkansas Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries will commemorate its 125th anniversary with events at Monticello where the organization began in 1894, according to a news release.

Friday, June 7, at 6 p.m., a banquet will be held at First Baptist Church of Monticello. The guest speaker will be Sonny Tucker, executive director of the Arkansas Baptist State Convention and a former Monticello pastor. Also speaking will be Ron Greenwich, a Baptist home alumnus who later served as a Southern Baptist missionary to Brazil for 30 years, according to a news release.

Saturday, June 8, the bi-annual Alumni Day gathering will be held at the Monticello Baptist Home for Children. Activities will include a “meet and greet” at 10 a.m., followed by lunch and opening of the time capsule buried 25 years ago. Tours will also be held. Alumni from as early as the 1950s will attend the events, according to the release.

Arkansas Baptist Children’s Homes and Family Ministries is a 501 (c) 3 charitable organization, which cares for children and families in crisis, according to the release.

“Last year, the agency impacted the lives of about 275 children, teens and single mothers that lived at eight locations. Connected foster homes provided care for more than 100 children last year. Many of these residents come into care from situations of severe abuse, abandonment or neglect. In addition, more than 2,200 counseling sessions were provided to individuals, couples, ministers and families,” according to the release.

Details: arkansasfamilies.org .