Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield members may receive help replacing prescription medications if they suffered property damage from flooding of the Arkansas River since May 21, according to a news release.

Also, members and employers may be eligible for a grace period to pay health insurance premiums as a result of the flooding.

Although more counties may be added in the future, Gov. Asa Hutchinson has signed a disaster declaration for the following counties as of May 31: Arkansas, Chicot, Conway, Crawford, Desha, Faulkner, Franklin, Jefferson, Johnson, Lincoln, Logan, Perry, Pope, Pulaski, Sebastian and Yell.

Members in Arkansas are eligible if they have been affected by flooding and if their pharmacy benefit plan is managed by Arkansas Blue Cross, including members of Arkansas Blue Cross, Health Advantage, BlueAdvantage Administrators of Arkansas (if pharmacy benefits are managed by BlueAdvantage), USAble Mutual Insurance Company, and including Medicare-eligible members covered by Arkansas Blue Cross.

“Our hearts go out to our fellow Arkansans who’ve lost and continue to lose so much as a result of this recent flooding,” said Curtis Barnett, president and chief executive officer of Arkansas Blue Cross. “We know there is a lot to go through following a natural disaster, and we want our members to stay healthy as they rebuild. We want to help ease their financial burden by replacing their needed medications and extending the time needed to pay their health insurance premiums.”

Members living in areas under a state disaster declaration by Hutchinson, who had prescription medications destroyed are asked to work with their pharmacist or call customer service (at the number on the back of their health plan ID card) to get their prescription copayments/coinsurance waived for one refill (a maximum 30-day supply). The waiver applies to current prescription medications as well as any medications prescribed as a result of the storms.

Members who already may have had a prescription filled (since May 21) may be eligible for a refund by calling Arkansas Blue Cross.

Members who have lost their health plan ID card during the flooding, or who have special needs for getting medications delivered to them, should call 1-800-238-8379.

To be eligible for the 60-day moratorium on paying a premium, members or employers must request an extension and must have suffered significant property damage, injuries or related loss of life as a result of the storms and flooding that began May 21, 2019 (Details: insurance.arkansas.gov.). Members should call the customer service number on the back of their ID card or call 1-800-238-8379. Employers should call their health insurance agent or 1-800-238-8379.