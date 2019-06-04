Charis Health and Wellness Clinic (CHWC) is opening at 7500 Dollarway Road, Suite 403, in White Hall.

The clinic will be staffed by nurse practitioners, Kanisher Wooten-Caldwell, AGPCNP-CB, and Merkessie Redix, FNP-CB, from Jefferson County.

The new facility is the result of a merger of Southeast Arkansas Preventive Health, formerly the office of Dr. Rose Pace, and the new clinic, according to a news release.

The community is invited to visit the new facility beginning Tuesday, June 18, according to the release.

The clinic will specialize in family health care and can diagnose, treat and write prescriptions for illnesses such as strep, ear, eye, and respiratory infections. Minor wounds and abrasions, sprains, strains, and joint pain are also treated. Common vaccinations for conditions such as influenza, tetanus, pneumonia and hepatitis A & B are available, according to the release.

CHWC will see patients of all ages including pediatric, adolescent, adult, and the geriatric population.

“The demand for quality, timely, and efficient primary care providers in White Hall, Pine Bluff, and surrounding areas is the driving force perpetuating our drive for success here at Charis Health and Wellness Clinic,” Wooten-Caldwell said.

The nurse practitioners combined have more than 30 years of experience, according to the release.

“Our new clinic will help increase access to high quality, affordable healthcare for people who live in and around Southeast Arkansas. We are proud to be able to provide quality holistic care to everyone in our community including the needs of the underserved,” Redix said.

Details: 870-247-4525.