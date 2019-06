Gandy Elementary School in the White Hall School District announces Students of the Month from February. They were, bottom row: Gage Jeffers, Tate Harrison, Blaise Miller, Dominic Gullett, Arianna Jolivette, Aubrey Wagner, Brandt Castleberry; middle row: Ally Ward, Gatlin DeBoer, Josiah Peyton, Tre Kitchens; top row: Abbey Yelverton, Izzie Castleberry, Ali Rushing, Micah Witcher; and not pictured: Alina Chowdhury and Krisha Desai. Special to The Commercial