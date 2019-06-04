The Arkansas Medical Society awarded the 2019 Asklepion Award to urologist David C. Jacks, MD, FACS, from South Arkansas Urology at Pine Bluff.

The physician received the award at the AMS annual meeting, according to a news release.

“The Asklepion Award, named for the Greek god of medicine, honors an AMS member who promotes the art and science of medicine and the betterment of public health; embodies the values of the medical profession through leadership, service, excellence, integrity and ethical behavior; and serves the community through dedicated medical practice,” according to the release.

In 1981, Jacks founded South Arkansas Urology, where he remains in practice. He is a member of the medical staff at Jefferson Regional Medical Center and has served as chief of staff, chief of surgery, and on many other committees throughout his career.

Jacks is clinical assistant professor of urology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences at Little Rock and the UAMS South Central Family Medicine Residency Program at Pine Bluff, according to the release.

Jacks is certified by the American Board of Urology and is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He earned his medical degree and completed his residency in urology at UAMS, Arkansas Children’s Hospital and Veteran’s Administration Hospital.

Jacks was a member of the Arkansas State Medical Board for 16 years where he previously served as member representative, secretary, and vice chairman. He has served on the Arkansas State Legislative Oversight Committee on Prostate Cancer since 2001.

Jacks is married to Donna Schwab Jacks and has three children.