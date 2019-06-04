Announcements:

Kids 18 and younger can eat lunch for free from 12-1 p.m. weekdays at the Faulkner County Library June 17 through July 26 thanks to a sponsorship program from Hope Cares. For more information, call the library at 501-327-7482.

CAPCA Crisis LiHEAP Program Closing: The Community Action Program for Central Arkansas will close the Winter Crisis LiHEAP Assistance Program effective May 24, 2019. For more information in Faulkner County, please contact Tiffany Leach at our Administrative Office at (501) 329-3891 ext. 2134 or at 707 Robins St., Suite 700, Conway, AR 72034. In Cleburne County, please contact Debbie Gilmer, Community Services Coordinator, at 877-699-6924 or at 305 W. Searcy St., Heber Springs, AR 72543. In White County, please contact Tammy Hussman, Community Services Assistant, at 501-279-2015 or at 1132 Benton St., Searcy, AR 72143.

Downtown Conway Farmer's Market: 7 a.m. - 1 p.m. every Saturday; 718 Parkway Street; Local vendors have grown or created all items being sold including produce, meats, eggs, honey, jams and jellies, baked goods, natural cosmetics, dog treats and handmade crafts like aprons, signs, birdhouses, and yard art. See Facebook for specific vendor information.

Conway Farmers Market: 7 a.m. to noon; 150 Amity Road, Conway; Summertime fruits and vegetables grown by local producers. Plus freezer meats, fresh eggs, baked goods, goats milk bath products and a variety of local handmade crafts. For more information contact the Faulkner County Extension Service at 501-329-8344.

TOPS (Taking Off Pounds Sensibly) Meeting: 10 a.m. every Tuesday; Peace Lutheran Church in Conway; Weigh in at 9:15 a.m. followed by a support meeting emphasizing weight loss and healthy living. Prospective members are welcome to attend. For more information, call Peggy at 501-514-0823 or Sandy at 501-329-0558.

Fiftieth Anniversary "A's": 6 p.m. every third Thursday of the month (Except December); Whole Hog Cafe at 12111 West Markham in Little Rock. This club is for fans of the Model A car.

Faulkner County Tea Party: 12-1 p.m every Thursday; Larry's Pizza in Conway; Check Facebook for schedule of speakers. Everyone welcome.

Toad Suck Car Club: 7 p.m. every second Monday of the month; Smitty's BBQ in Conway; Members arrive around 6:00 for dinner prior to meeting. The public is invited to attend.

League of Women Voters: 6 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month; Faulkner County Cooperative Extension Service on the corner of Faulkner and Caldwell Streets.

Conway Evening Lions Club Fundraiser: The Conway Evening Lions Club are selling heavy industrial straw brooms to raise money for various service projects. $10 a broom. Money goes to Sight Projects, School Backpacks for hunger, dictionaries for students, and diabetes screening. For more information contact Basil Julian at 327-0214 or julian@conwaycorp.net.

Calendar:

A new writing group is being formed. Words On Paper, a spin off from Conway Creative Writers that was formed in 2006 by Shirley Ann Barham. It will be composed of adults who share a common interest in writing. The main focus of the group is to learn more about writing and writers and to become better writers. The group will be meeting every Tuesday from 2-4 p.m. at the Faulkner County Senior Center at 705 East Siebenmorgan. The first meeting is June 4. Those interested in joining Words On Paper may contact Shirley Ann Barham at 513-9316 for more information.

Faulkner County Job Fair: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, June 6; 514 East 6th Street in Conway; For more information call 501-730-9897. More than 40 employers will be on site at the job fair.

Parkinson's Disease Support Group Meeting: 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 12; McGee Center in West Conway; Public invited to attend. For more information, call 501-329-6282 or 501-246-1972.

On June 22, Bull Shoals-White River State Park will have an Introduction to Kayaking Course from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Learn the basics of kayaking; learn about safety, the gear, the laws, the different kayaking strokes and how to make a wet exit (optional) and rescue. There will be 1-2 hour of dry land and 3-4 hours on the water. Meeting place the James A. Gaston Visitor Center, (session will be held at Brown’s Beach area). There is a $35 fee for this program. There are limited spaces available. Registration is at the James A. Gaston Visitor Center, if calling with Credit/Debit card the number is 870-445-3629. If under 13, must be accompanied by an adult; if under 18 must have a parent or guardian sign. Wear clothes you may get wet and water shoes or shoes you may get wet and bring a water bottle/drink or snacks and lunch for the session. Dress for the weather, no cancellations due to inclimate weather, in the event of severe weather with lighting you will be refunded. All gear is provided, you may bring your own kayak, paddle and vest, let us know at the time of registration — fee is the same.

August 15: PRA’s Poetry Day Contest entries due. See details to be posted in March on PRA’s website and in the May newsletter.

PRA’s 2019 Poetry Day Celebration: Saturday, October 19; Cox Building, Room 124, 120 River Market Avenue. Watch PRA’s website for updates.