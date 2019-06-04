Simmons Bank named Leslie Parnell senior vice president of treasury management and strategic development, according to a news release.

Parnell will oversee Simmons’ treasury management team, including sales, product, customer implementation and servicing across the bank’s eight-state region. She will also focus on honing commercial delivery channels, according to the release.

Previously with Bank of America, Parnell managed teams of large corporate and commercial U.S. and Canadian treasury fulfillment and service professionals. During her tenure she was responsible for efficiency improvements focused on bank risk, compliance and associate development. Parnell also drove significant growth in customer satisfaction, as scored by monthly surveys.

“Leslie specializes in overseeing clients from application to servicing, providing a seamless process that’s tailored to each customer’s needs,” said Matt Reddin, Simmons Bank’s executive vice president and president of banking enterprise. “As Simmons continues to break new ground, Leslie’s expertise will ensure that our customer service keeps pace with our growth.”

A certified treasury professional, Parnell brings 22 years of industry experience to her role at Simmons. Parnell previously held roles in treasury management sales, product and training.

Parnell graduated from Lake Forest College in Illinois with a bachelor’s degree in economics and a minor in marketing and public relations.

Simmons is the subsidiary bank for Simmons First National Corp., a publicly traded bank holding company headquartered at Pine Bluff. Details: http://www.simmonsbank.com/.