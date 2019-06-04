Nearly a dozen heirloom tomatoes will be featured at the ninth annual Tomatoes at the Trotter dinner at Monticello.

The fund-raising dinner will be held at the University of Arkansas at Monticello Trotter House Bed and Breakfast Thursday, June 27. Tasting starts at 6:30 p.m. followed by the meal at 7 p.m.

The keynote speaker will be John Lipton, former state representative and chairman of the Arkansas Highway Commission. Lipton introduced the Pink Tomato as the State Vegetable and State Fruit, according to a news release.

The event host will be the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture and Natural Resources (CFANR).

Aramark Chef Thomas Bedward will prepare the meal.

“The four-course meal is unique in that the main ingredients are Arkansas-grown tomatoes,” according to the release. “For the heirloom variety to qualify for the tasting event, tomatoes must be open pollinated and are of a variety that are 50 years or older.”

Tomatoes at the Trotter tickets are $30 each and include dinner as well as tomato recipes and growing tips.

Proceeds from the dinner will be used to raise scholarship money for students attending UAM in the College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources.

To reserve tickets, call CFANR at 870-460-1052.