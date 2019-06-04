Azana Holman, a four-year soccer player with the White Hall Bulldogs, has signed a letter of intent to play soccer for the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

According to a news release, her love for soccer started at the age of four. She tried tennis, softball, basketball and gymnastics but soccer won her heart. She will carry her love for soccer to the next level at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Holman was recognized at the White Hall Hall of Fame banquet this year; she received the outstanding senior athlete award for soccer. She was selected to first-team all-state her junior and senior years in high school.