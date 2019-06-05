A Break Free Motivational Night will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at the theater of the Pine Bluff/Jefferson County Library, 200 E. Eighth Ave. The community is invited to attend. Admission is $1, according to a news release.

Organized by Marina Amdream, a Pine Bluff-based motivational speaker, the event will feature speakers Codney Washington, Dovie Burl, Felicia Cooper, Michael Rogers and Amdream.

The hosts will be Wil Jenkins and Jasmine Monk. Valarie Elders will perform a special praise dance and refreshments will be catered by Burt’s Food Court & Events. Unique Cakes by Miss Margaret will provide cupcakes.

“We will share with you our stories and give you tools to take your life to the next level,” Amdream said. “You will enjoy delicious food, heartfelt performances, giveaways, network opportunities and much more.”

For free transportation to and from the motivational event, Pine Bluff residents may call Black & Yellow Cab service at 870-209-7104.

For details or to become a sponsor, contact Marina Amdream at emrovideos@gmail.com or 870-489-5427.