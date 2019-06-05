Local agents received awards during the annual meeting of the Greater Arkansas Broker Council for Century 21 recently at Hot Springs.

Agents from Pine Bluff included Rodney Rodgers, who received the Masters Ruby level being one of the top 20 Century 21 Agents in Arkansas. Lynda Pickler and Theresa George earned the Sapphire Award.

Becky Bilgischer and Linda Rawls of the White Hall office received the Topaz Award and Shedelle Davis of C 21 United Pine Bluff earned the 2018 Rising Star Award, according to a news release.

The Greater Arkansas Broker Council’s meeting began April 5 and the awards banquet was held April 6. Century 21 United was well represented, according to the release. Century 21 United has offices at El Dorado, Little Rock, Pine Bluff, White Hall and Monroe, La.

“Century 21 promoted new branding in 2018 now using C 21 and the C 21 United offices in Arkansas and Louisiana did quite well receiving honors. C 21 United ranked # 1 Firm in the state of Arkansas based on Adjusted Gross Commissions,” according to the release.