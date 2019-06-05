Dollarway High School seniors, Martavious Proctor and Romia Mays, center, attend the Downtown Pine Bluff Rotary Club’s Student Guest Program. They were accompanied by Dollarway family and consumer science teacher, Romonda Mays, left, and college and career coach, Marla Jones, right. The Rotary Club hosts the student session annually. Selected students attend a weekly luncheon with the Rotary Club at the Pine Bluff Country Club and hear from community agencies about the importance of giving back to the community, staying positive, and charting a course for success, according to a news release. Special to The Commercial