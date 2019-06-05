The Lanwood-Risonian Civic/Social Club Inc. will host the 20th annual Juneteenth Celebration beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 15, at Powell Park at Rison, according to a news release.

Activities will include games for the kids, speakers and various vendors.

Dee Clay, the “Gospel Angel” from Pine Bluff, will present the Gospel Explosion featuring the Heavenly Hearts, Keenon Coleman (a psalmist), Antonio Reed (a saxophonist), Marie and the Girls Praise Dancers and New Life Mass Choir.

For vendor space or for details, contact Andrew Roshell Jr., 870-325-6256, or Penny Morris, 870-325-6868.