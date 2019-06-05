Author Tom Graves will discuss his novel, “White Boy – A Memoir,” from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Indigo Blue Coffeehouse, 212 W. Barraque St.

“White Boy – A Memoir” traces the author’s life for more than 40 years dealing with racism, interracial relationships and betrayal, according to a news release.

Graves, a Memphis native, has also written the award-winning Crossroads: The Life and Afterlife of Blues Legend Robert Johnson, the novel Pullers; the anthology Louise Brooks, Frank Zappa, and Other Charmers and Dreamers, among other works.

He also owns a book publishing firm. A tenured professor at LeMoyne-Owen College at Memphis, Graves was a writer and producer of the Emmy-winning documentary Best of Enemies about the 1968 debates between Williams F. Buckley Jr. and Gore Vidal, according to the release.

During the Saturday event, Graves is also scheduled to sign his latest book. The event is free and open to the public.