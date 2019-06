Peggy Moore is among organizers preparing items for the fundraiser at St. Luke United Methodist Church, 32 School St., (next to the Dollarway High School Football Stadium). The garage sale will be held from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, June 7, and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, June 8. Proceeds will benefit the ministry, according to a spokesman. Special to The Commercial