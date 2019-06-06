Heart-N-Hands Extension Homemakers Club members Margaret Thomas, left, and Nancy Rosen, center, present activities director, Stacey Williams, with items for a needy resident at the Villages of General Baptist Health Care West, according to a news release. After consulting with Williams, it was determined that there were needy residents who would benefit from extra attention. The Heart-N-Hands EHC voted to donate items to a different resident every quarter as their primary community service project for the 2018-2019 EHC year. Donations included note pads, T-shirts, tote bags, and many other items. Money was given for hair care if needed. Other individuals donated purses, body lotion and jewelry. Thomas and Rosen take the items to the Villages facility every month. Special to The Commercial