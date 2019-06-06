Ruby Evans & Faith of Harmony will celebrate their 46th anniversary. The gospel group includes, from left, Jacqueline Minor, Jackie Anderson, Ruby Evans and Sadie Gibson. Services will begin at at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St. Guests will include Dianne & the Spiritual Angels of Shelby, Miss., the Chosen Ones of Fordyce and the Williams Singers. At 6 p.m., Sunday, June 9, service will be held at New Home Missionary Baptist Church, 3000 Orange St. Special guests will include Pastor Armondo Adams & Redemption of Columbus, Miss., Golatt Links of Harmony of Little Rock and Mellowtones of Memphis. Admission Sunday is $7. Special to The Commercial