Pine Bluff area Neighborhood Watch Groups will meet.

The Jefferson Heights, French Village, Robin Hood, Edgewood Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Edgewood School, 4101 W. 32nd Ave. Details: 870-879-3776.

The War Ridge Association Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 10, at Bradshaw Center, 2008 Ridgway Road. Details: 870-329-5468.

The Belmont/Broadmoor Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at 1302 Washington St. Details: 870-536-2925.

The 34th Avenue Neighborhood Watch Group will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at 34th Avenue School, 34th Avenue and Missouri Street. Details: 870-534-8324.

The Taylor Association Group won’t meet June 11. Details: 870-592-0668.

Details: Deborah Davis, the Neighborhood Watch coordinator at the Pine Bluff Police Department, 870-730-2073.