Thursday

Jun 6, 2019 at 12:43 PM Jun 7, 2019 at 11:36 AM


Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia announced its spring 2019 semester Dean’s List. Honorees who earned a 3.5 or higher GPA from Southeast Arkansas include:


Johnathan Brandon, sophomore marine biology major from Star City;


Leah Cook, senior mathematics major from Pine Bluff;


Seth Crouse, senior engineering technology major from Kingsland;


Dennis Daniels, junior mechanical engineering major from Warren;


Peyton Gasaway, sophomore psychology major from DeWitt;


Presley Gorman, senior K-6 elementary education major from Pine Bluff;


Maeson Grace, junior exercise sciencemajor from Sheridan;


Kaitlyn Grice, junior financial entrepreneurship major from Kingsland;


Sierra Harris, senior psychology major from Eudora;


Tierra Harris, senior psychology major from Eudora;


Gustavo Hernandez Perez, senior industrial technology major from Warren;


Kira Johnson, junior criminal justice major from Lake Village;


Clayton Lavigne, senior exercise science major from Star City;


Dre’ Lawson, junior K-12 physical education & health major from Banks;


Aaron McCain, sophomore instrumental music education major from Sheridan;


Allie Reep, senior athletic training major from Hermitage;


Braley Sanson, sophomore K-6 elementary education major from Monticello;


Samantha Satterlee, senior accounting major from Warren;


Alexandria Say, sophomore K-6 elementary education major from Monticello;


Skylar Shipman, senior political science major from Kingsland;


Dalton Turner, senior engineering technology major from Kingsland;


Joel Wallis, junior computer gaming & animation design major from Monticello;


Briar Wilson, sophomore mass media major from Sheridan;


Jacob Wright, sophomore entrepreneurship major from Rison;


Jordan Wylie, senior exercise science major from Rison.