Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia announced its spring 2019 semester Dean’s List. Honorees who earned a 3.5 or higher GPA from Southeast Arkansas include:
Johnathan Brandon, sophomore marine biology major from Star City;
Leah Cook, senior mathematics major from Pine Bluff;
Seth Crouse, senior engineering technology major from Kingsland;
Dennis Daniels, junior mechanical engineering major from Warren;
Peyton Gasaway, sophomore psychology major from DeWitt;
Presley Gorman, senior K-6 elementary education major from Pine Bluff;
Maeson Grace, junior exercise sciencemajor from Sheridan;
Kaitlyn Grice, junior financial entrepreneurship major from Kingsland;
Sierra Harris, senior psychology major from Eudora;
Tierra Harris, senior psychology major from Eudora;
Gustavo Hernandez Perez, senior industrial technology major from Warren;
Kira Johnson, junior criminal justice major from Lake Village;
Clayton Lavigne, senior exercise science major from Star City;
Dre’ Lawson, junior K-12 physical education & health major from Banks;
Aaron McCain, sophomore instrumental music education major from Sheridan;
Allie Reep, senior athletic training major from Hermitage;
Braley Sanson, sophomore K-6 elementary education major from Monticello;
Samantha Satterlee, senior accounting major from Warren;
Alexandria Say, sophomore K-6 elementary education major from Monticello;
Skylar Shipman, senior political science major from Kingsland;
Dalton Turner, senior engineering technology major from Kingsland;
Joel Wallis, junior computer gaming & animation design major from Monticello;
Briar Wilson, sophomore mass media major from Sheridan;
Jacob Wright, sophomore entrepreneurship major from Rison;
Jordan Wylie, senior exercise science major from Rison.