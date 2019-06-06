Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia named students to the President’s List for the spring 2019 semester. Honorees must earn 4.0 GPA for the recognition. Southeast Arkansas students included:

Tomas Abrams, senior game, animation & simulation design major from Pine Bluff;

Matthew Aiken, sophomore exercise science major from Rison;

Abigail Bean, senior Game, animation & simulation design major from Stuttgart;

Lucas Blake, senior engineering major from Star City;

Samantha Clanton, sophomore pre-veterinary science major from Hermitage;

Kyle Conner, junior accounting major from Star City;

Kacie Evans, sophomore chemistry science major from Leola;

Elizabeth Garcia, sophomore social work major from Monticello;

Dashavona Hampton, sophomore athletic training major from Warren;

Ali Hollingsworth, senior social work major from Banks;

Hannah Hopkins, junior middle school education major from Pine Bluff;

Paige Keen, senior criminal justice major from Leola;

Austin McDonald, junior history major from Pine Bluff;

Wendy Mitchell, senior K-6 elementary education major from Rison;

Brittany Monk, sophomore accounting major from Sheridan;

Dylan Mullins, junior history major from Sheridan;

Casey Parker, junior pre-nursing (BSN) major from Rison;

Molly Scriber, sophomore business management major from Monticello;

Curt Smead, junior instrumental music education major from Leola;

Chance Sullivant, junior welding engineering technologymajor from Leola;

Amy Vallery, senior K-6 elementary education major from Pine Bluff.