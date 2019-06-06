Special to The Commercial

Thursday

Jun 6, 2019


Southern Arkansas University at Magnolia named students to the President’s List for the spring 2019 semester. Honorees must earn 4.0 GPA for the recognition. Southeast Arkansas students included:


Tomas Abrams, senior game, animation & simulation design major from Pine Bluff;


Matthew Aiken, sophomore exercise science major from Rison;


Abigail Bean, senior Game, animation & simulation design major from Stuttgart;


Lucas Blake, senior engineering major from Star City;


Samantha Clanton, sophomore pre-veterinary science major from Hermitage;


Kyle Conner, junior accounting major from Star City;


Kacie Evans, sophomore chemistry science major from Leola;


Elizabeth Garcia, sophomore social work major from Monticello;


Dashavona Hampton, sophomore athletic training major from Warren;


Ali Hollingsworth, senior social work major from Banks;


Hannah Hopkins, junior middle school education major from Pine Bluff;


Paige Keen, senior criminal justice major from Leola;


Austin McDonald, junior history major from Pine Bluff;


Wendy Mitchell, senior K-6 elementary education major from Rison;


Brittany Monk, sophomore accounting major from Sheridan;


Dylan Mullins, junior history major from Sheridan;


Casey Parker, junior pre-nursing (BSN) major from Rison;


Molly Scriber, sophomore business management major from Monticello;


Curt Smead, junior instrumental music education major from Leola;


Chance Sullivant, junior welding engineering technologymajor from Leola;


Amy Vallery, senior K-6 elementary education major from Pine Bluff.