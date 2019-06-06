The University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s College of Engineering and Information Technology awarded students for achievements over the 2018-19 academic year.

Locals honored May 3 include:

Zaire Husband of Monticello, who was recognized with the Mainstream Technologies Award - Professional Presentation;

Cody Davis of Sheridan, who received the Department of Construction Management and Civil and Construction Engineering Excellence Award for Academic Scholarship;

Yi Yin of White Hall, was honored with the Department of Information Science Outstanding Service and Academic Achievement Award.