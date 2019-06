The University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s College of Social Sciences and Communication presented awards May 7. Local honorees include:

Breauna Bailey of Warren, who received the Laverne Sheard-Britton Scholarship;

Saiyeeda Hossain of Pine Bluff, who received the Marie Wilson Howells Outstanding Graduating Senior in Psychology Award;

Laquanda Cook of Pine Bluff, who earned the Jerol Garrison Endowed Journalism Scholarship;

Miriam Battles of Lake Village, who earned the K.A. Engel Scholarship.