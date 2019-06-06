UnitedHealthcare and Optum, the health benefits and services companies of UnitedHealth Group, are taking action to help people affected by recent severe weather and flooding in Arkansas.

Support includes assisting health plan participants who may need to make alternate arrangements to access care and early prescription refills, as well as offering a free emotional-support line to help people who might be affected, according to a news release.

Plan participants who need help finding a care provider in the UnitedHealthcare network or obtaining early prescription refills can call customer care at the number on the back of their medical ID cards. Those who misplaced their medical ID cards, may call 866-633-2446, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday.

People enrolled in an employer-sponsored and individual health plans (except Medicare) who have a smartphone can download the free Health4Me app.

Optum, a health and behavioral health services company, is offering a free emotional-support help line. The toll-free number, 866-342-6892, will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, for as long as necessary. The service is free of charge and open to anyone. Specially trained mental health specialists help people manage their stress and anxiety so they can continue to address their everyday needs.

Details: www.liveandworkwell.com.