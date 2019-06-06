The Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff recently held its chicken dinner fundraiser, which was deemed a success, according to a news release. Leslie Dorn chaired the fundraiser.

“The Club thanks Tyson Foods for its assistance with the cooking, the Rotarians who participated with the event, and the community for its tremendous support,” according to the release.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the club’s local programs, including assisting CASA Women’s Shelter, Neighbor to Neighbor, Salvation Army, and the Boys & Girls Club of Jefferson County.

“Funds from the event will also support the club’s international efforts, including providing safe drinking water and eradicating polio,” according to the release.

The Rotary Club of West Pine Bluff is a local service club affiliated with Rotary International and Rotary District 6170. The club meets Thursdays at noon at Pine Bluff Country Club.. Visitors are welcome.

Upcoming programs at the club meetings include June 20 — Melvin Hines II, athletic director at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff; and June 29 — The 50th anniversary celebration.