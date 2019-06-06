U.S. Rep. Bruce Westerman, R-Ark., Arkansas’ 4th District congressman, will visit flooded areas and speak with local officials Friday, June 7.

In Jefferson County, he plans to travel along some key parts of the Arkansas River. From 10-10:30 a.m. Friday, he plans to visit the Jefferson County Courthouse and meet with County Judge Gerald Robinson, Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington, Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. and emergency management officials, according to a news release.

From 11 a.m. to noon, Westerman will take a tour along with officials. Possible locations could be Lake Saracen riverfront and Island Harbor, according to the release.

He was scheduled to visit other areas of the congressional district June 6.