The Pine Bluff Chapter of The Links Inc., recently presented its 50th anniversary celebration at the Pine Bluff Country Club, where more than 250 guests and members were in attendance.

The Links Inc., an organization for women founded in Philadelphia, Pa., in 1946, has more than 288 chapters throughout the world.

“The Pine Bluff (AR) chapter was established in 1969, joining the international organization that is rooted in friendship and dedicated to providing service to families and youth through educational, cultural, civic, and wellness projects and activities. Through its five program targets, the organization plans and implements programs that aim to improve and enrich the lives of people in our community. Therefore, the purpose of this event was to extend thanks and gratitude to all of our sponsors and committed supporters and to provide evidence of our work,” according to a spokesman.

Among the guests were members from The Little Rock Chapter and The Northwest Arkansas Chapter; former Pine Bluff members now in other chapters; and alumnae members of the local chapter. Large mounted screens displayed the names of various levels of sponsors, as well as individual ads from long-time supporters.

The program opened with greetings from the president, S. Yvonne Blevins, who also presented the Toastmistress, Donna Terrell, evening Anchor for KLRT Fox 16 News. The immediate past president, Jerilean Brewer, who worked closely with the Tri-Chairs for the Celebration (Eula Liddell, Carolyn Blakely, and Jacquelyn McCray) to plan the celebration, presented a very inspirational message that focused on the importance and impact of joy in life.

Prior to dinner, the audience received and viewed a video presentation “Building a Healthy Legacy: Our Prescription for the Future” which outlined the many Pine Bluff Chapter service projects that addressed various community issues. Additionally, the chapter awarded scholarships of $1,000 each to three University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff students who are majoring in teacher education. Those students are Deques McClain, Kimberly Marcus and Jadaci Henderson.

As dinner was served, Nikki Parish and her band delighted the guests with wonderfully entertaining music. Eula Liddell acknowledged the support of sponsors and assured them of the chapter’s gratitude. Heir-O-Links Kandice Bell and Michael McCray offered a golden toast acknowledging the community service of the local chapter.

Following President Blevins’ presentation of the members of the Pine Bluff Chapter and other visiting Links, Parish closed the evening with more music that prompted some guests to remain for dancing.

— Carolyn Blakely, Ph.D, is among the tri chairs for the celebration of The Links Inc.